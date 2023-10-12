Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 397,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

