Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.22.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

