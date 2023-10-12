Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.09.

LLY stock opened at $605.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.89 and a 200-day moving average of $467.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $608.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

