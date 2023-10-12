EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.37 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

