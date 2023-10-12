Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) versus Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Financial Review

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 8.88 $408.32 million $8.22 27.05

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A Essex Property Trust 32.13% 9.10% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Essex Property Trust 3 13 5 0 2.10

Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 50.33%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $239.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

