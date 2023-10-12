Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $18.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Euronav Stock Up 0.7 %

EURN stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.08 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Euronav by 94.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Euronav

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

