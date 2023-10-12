Evercore ISI Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $66.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.