Evercore ISI Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $235.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.71.

NYSE ESS opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

