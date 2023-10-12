Evercore ISI Cuts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $14.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.00. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

