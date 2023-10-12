Evercore ISI Cuts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $14.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.00. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -360.00%.
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
