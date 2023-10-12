Evercore ISI Lowers Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $47.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTYX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $442,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $995,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,445.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,607. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 72.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

