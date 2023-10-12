Evercore ISI Trims Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Target Price to $18.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veris Residential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.1 %

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $16.28 on Monday. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

