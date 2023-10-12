Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

