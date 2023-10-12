Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Guggenheim

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.