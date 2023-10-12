Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.