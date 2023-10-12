Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

