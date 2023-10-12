Field & Main Bank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 566,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,316,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MRK opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.27 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

