Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,068,000 after acquiring an additional 666,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

NYSE LVS opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

