Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after acquiring an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.