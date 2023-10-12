Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after acquiring an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.