Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

