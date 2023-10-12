Financial Analysis: Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) & Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME)

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flame Acquisition and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources 0 2 12 0 2.86

Permian Resources has a consensus price target of $15.54, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Flame Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -2.52% Permian Resources 18.93% 10.67% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Permian Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Permian Resources $2.55 billion 3.12 $515.04 million $1.48 9.51

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Flame Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

