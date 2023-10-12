Financial Analysis: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) versus Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -55.25% -47.03% Palisade Bio N/A -98.77% -82.00%

Volatility and Risk

Surrozen has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Surrozen and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 1.05 -$36.00 million ($1.20) -0.36 Palisade Bio $250,000.00 15.06 -$14.26 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surrozen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Surrozen and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33 Palisade Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,814.39%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Surrozen.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Surrozen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcoholic hepatitis and asialoglycoprotein receptor 1; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease, Frizzled, and LRP receptors. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.