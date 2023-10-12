Financial Review: Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) versus The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Homes and The Berkeley Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Homes $6.27 billion 0.70 $992.19 million $22.75 5.24 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 18.89

Meritage Homes has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Meritage Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Homes 0 3 6 0 2.67 The Berkeley Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meritage Homes and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Meritage Homes presently has a consensus target price of $136.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Meritage Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meritage Homes is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Homes and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Homes 13.10% 21.15% 14.48% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Meritage Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meritage Homes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meritage Homes pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Berkeley Group pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Meritage Homes beats The Berkeley Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company also offers title and escrow, mortgage, title insurance, and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.