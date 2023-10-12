Financial Review: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) vs. Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -350.43% -27.83% -25.57% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReWalk Robotics and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Jin Medical International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.51 million 7.83 -$19.57 million ($0.33) -2.18 Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jin Medical International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Jin Medical International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

