FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $138,188,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

