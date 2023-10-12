Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $327.82 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $12,256,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.