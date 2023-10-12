Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,154 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. The company has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

