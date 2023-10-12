Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Financial Comparison

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 300.92%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$28.81 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

