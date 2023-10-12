Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) vs. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Head to Head Review

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Frequency Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frequency Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,943.01%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.27% -69.69% Frequency Therapeutics N/A -107.67% -61.40%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Frequency Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.87 million ($6.69) -0.07 Frequency Therapeutics $14.07 million 0.80 -$81.58 million ($1.89) -0.16

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats Frequency Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea; and a collaboration agreement with OnKai for its AI platform. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and The Scripps Research Institute. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

