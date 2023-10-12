General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

