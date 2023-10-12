Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

GNCGY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

About Greencore Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.