Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
GNCGY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.56.
About Greencore Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.