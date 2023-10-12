Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

