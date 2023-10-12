Guggenheim Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $99.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE ETR opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 222,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 181,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

