Guggenheim Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

