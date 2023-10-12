Guggenheim Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $63.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $64.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

