Guggenheim Trims NiSource (NYSE:NI) Target Price to $27.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NiSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.