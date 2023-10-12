Guggenheim Trims NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Target Price to $41.00

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,295,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,293,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.