Guggenheim Trims OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Target Price to $32.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $34.02 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

