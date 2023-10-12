Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,228,900. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,957,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

