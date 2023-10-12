Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $45.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.1 %

HOG stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $26,684,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at about $24,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after acquiring an additional 473,324 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

