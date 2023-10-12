HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $16.95 on Monday. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $360.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.75). Cibus had a negative net margin of 10,176.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

