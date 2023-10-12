HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,855.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $67,317. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 219.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 124.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 555,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

