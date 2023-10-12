HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $294.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

