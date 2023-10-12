Head-To-Head Comparison: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.73%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 0.92 $5.92 million ($2.50) -1.64

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -21.01% -170.65% -2.92%

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis REIT is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada. It was founded in 2013 by Inovalis and invests in office properties in primary markets of France, Germany and Spain. It holds 13 assets. Inovalis REIT acquires (indirectly) real estate properties via CanCorpEurope, authorized Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) by the CSSF in Luxemburg, and managed by Inovalis S.A.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise including in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities, and its affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.