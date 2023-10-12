Head-To-Head Review: Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) vs. Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Mediaset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion N/A $513.00 million $22.93 92.08 Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 6.44% 58.89% 13.01% Mediaset N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and Mediaset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mediaset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software currently has a consensus target price of $1,112.50, indicating a potential downside of 47.31%. Given Constellation Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Mediaset.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Mediaset on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

