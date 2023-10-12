Head to Head Survey: Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) & Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bilfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bilfinger pays out -130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bilfinger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and Bilfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energy Services of America and Bilfinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $267.61 million N/A N/A $0.18 23.77 Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -22.70

Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Services of America and Bilfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilfinger 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summary

Energy Services of America beats Bilfinger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Bilfinger

(Get Free Report)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; hydrogen, hydropower, wind power services. Further, the company provides design and engineering, plant engineering and assembly, operation and optimization, bilfinger connected asset performance, and mobile and web application services. It serves customers in energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and biopharma, and oil and gas industries. Bilfinger SE was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.