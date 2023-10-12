Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

Hess stock opened at $154.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.