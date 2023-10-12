Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.60-$9.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

