Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $104.46

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.46, but opened at $111.94. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 550,431 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.56.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

