Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec cut shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

