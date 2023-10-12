Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec cut shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impala Platinum
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.